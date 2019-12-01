Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops season-high 25 points
Harris amassed 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 100-97 loss to the Kings.
Harris scored 18 points in the first quarter of Saturday's game, ending with 25 points including four triples. Harris also chipped in a combined five defensive stats, contributing to his best game of the season thus far. Harris has barely been a top-150 player and perhaps this is the game he needed to get things going. Chances are he is available on a number of waiver wires, and while he is not a must-roster player, the upside remains and he could be worth picking up.
