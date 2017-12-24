Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops team-high 19 points Saturday
Harris tallied 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 96-81 win over the Warriors.
Harris seems to have fully recovered from an elbow bruise that held him out two games ago, posting consecutive solid scoring outings over the last two games. Although he was not as sharp shooting the ball Saturday as he was Friday, look for him to still contribute points with a opportunities provided by Nikola Jokic.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...