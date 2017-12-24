Harris tallied 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 96-81 win over the Warriors.

Harris seems to have fully recovered from an elbow bruise that held him out two games ago, posting consecutive solid scoring outings over the last two games. Although he was not as sharp shooting the ball Saturday as he was Friday, look for him to still contribute points with a opportunities provided by Nikola Jokic.