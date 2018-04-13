Harris produced 17.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 67 games played for Denver during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Harris managed to shoot 48.5 percent from the floor, 39.6 percent from deep and 82.7 percent from the charity strip this season on his way to 1,170 total points. The Michigan State product scored 20 or more points safely in 23 games while dropping a career high 36 points two times this year. Harris is signed through the next four season with the Nuggets and will make about $16.5 million during the 2018-19 season.