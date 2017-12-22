Harris (elbow) fully participated in morning shootaround and is expected to play during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Until official confirmation comes through, Harris should be considered probable, but it would seemingly take an unexpected setback to rule him out. As a result of his assumed return, Torrey Craig may head back to the bench and is a candidate to see reduced run.

