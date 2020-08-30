The Nuggets are expecting Harris (hip) -- who is listed as questionable -- to play Sunday in Game 6 of the team's first-round series with the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harris has been sidelined with a strained right hip since the Nuggets restarted their season in Orlando on Aug. 1, but the veteran wing finally looks poised to play after missing the past 13 games. Though Harris is said to have made significant progress in his recent workouts, he'll likely handle a limited role in his first game back in action. It's unclear if the Nuggets are planning on Harris start or if the coach Michael Malone will continue to roll out a two-point guard lineup of Jamal Murray and Monte Harris.