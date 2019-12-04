Nuggets' Gary Harris: Fails to reach double-digit scoring
Harris had nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3PT), one rebound and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 loss against the Lakers.
It was a poor effort from Harris, who didn't look like himself in this game and struggled to make much of an impact. He hasn't topped the 12-point mark in eight of his last nine games, and that poor scoring production should certainly impact his fantasy stock moving forward.
