Nuggets' Gary Harris: Feeling tightness in groin

Harris said that he is experiencing groin tightness following Sunday's win against the Clippers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Harris missed two games at the end of December with a lower leg injury, and he's now dealing with a groin injury. Harris was unable to finish Sunday's game against the Clippers, and his status is unclear heading into Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets.

