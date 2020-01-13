Nuggets' Gary Harris: Feeling tightness in groin
Harris said that he is experiencing groin tightness following Sunday's win against the Clippers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Harris missed two games at the end of December with a lower leg injury, and he's now dealing with a groin injury. Harris was unable to finish Sunday's game against the Clippers, and his status is unclear heading into Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...