Nuggets' Gary Harris: Fills box score in victory
Harris finished with 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over Chicago.
Harris continued his excellent play of late, with another all-around performance in a tough victory. He has been the Nuggets most consistent player so far this season, and with all their injuries, should play an even bigger role offensively for the team moving forward. He provides elite steals as well as efficiency from both the field and the free-throw line. He should continue to see minutes in the mid to high 30's until the Nuggets get some of their players back.
