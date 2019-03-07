Nuggets' Gary Harris: Finds stroke in win

Harris poured in 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 115-99 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Following a string of poor shooting efforts, Harris finally looked like himself Wednesday, draining 72.7 percent of his attempts for his most successful shooting night since Nov. 15. Prior to Wednesday, Harris had only scored in double digits only once in the six games he'd played since returning from a groin injury, so perhaps his successful night will kick-start his offensive production.