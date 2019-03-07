Nuggets' Gary Harris: Finds stroke in win
Harris poured in 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 115-99 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.
Following a string of poor shooting efforts, Harris finally looked like himself Wednesday, draining 72.7 percent of his attempts for his most successful shooting night since Nov. 15. Prior to Wednesday, Harris had only scored in double digits only once in the six games he'd played since returning from a groin injury, so perhaps his successful night will kick-start his offensive production.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Disappointing return to starting five•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Returns to starting five•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Starting Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Likely to start next week•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Another frustrating performance•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Poor production in victory•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...