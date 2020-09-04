Harris will draw the start for Thursday's Game 1 matchup with the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Harris played 21 and 26 minutes, respectively, in his past two games since returning to the rotation with a hip injury. He will draw his first start since NBA action resumed, replacing Monte Morris in the starting lineup.
