Nuggets' Gary Harris: Four steals in Christmas day loss
Harris managed 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to New Orleans.
Harris played well Wednesday, continuing to produce for those that held on early in the season. He has been a top-75 player over the past two weeks, a big improvement from where he has been over the last 12 months. His steal rate is back up to almost two per game and the efficiency is nearing the 50 percent mark. Chances are he is still available in a number of leagues and given his recent form, he is worth a look in standard formats.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Nets 19 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Offense coming around•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 14, dishes five•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Struggles from field again•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Fails to reach double-digit scoring•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops season-high 25 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.