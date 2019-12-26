Nuggets' Gary Harris: Four steals in Christmas day loss

Harris managed 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to New Orleans.

Harris played well Wednesday, continuing to produce for those that held on early in the season. He has been a top-75 player over the past two weeks, a big improvement from where he has been over the last 12 months. His steal rate is back up to almost two per game and the efficiency is nearing the 50 percent mark. Chances are he is still available in a number of leagues and given his recent form, he is worth a look in standard formats.