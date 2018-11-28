Nuggets' Gary Harris: Game-time call Tuesday
Harris (ankle) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Harris missed the Nuggets' previous game while recovering from left ankle soreness. If he's unable to play Tuesday, Torrey Craig would presumably draw another start.
