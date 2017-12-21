Harris (elbow) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris indicated earlier Wednesday that he was hoping to take the floor against the Pelicans, but the Nuggets are going to have him go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made. Look for another update to be provided just before tip-off, and if he's held out, look for Malik Beasley and Will Barton to pick up the slack in the backcourt.