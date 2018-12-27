Nuggets' Gary Harris: Goes through full-court scrimmage
Harris (hip) went through a full-court scrimmage Thursday, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Harris is without a firm timetable, but he heavily implied that he's nearing a return from his strained right hip. The Nuggets play a home/road back-to-back Friday and Saturday before hosting the Knicks on New Year's Day. It's tough to say exactly when Harris could be back on the floor, but Tuesday's game seems like a sensible opportunity. Per Harrison Wind of BSN Denver, Harris will not play Friday night against San Antonio.
