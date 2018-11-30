Nuggets' Gary Harris: Goes through morning shootaround
Harris (ankle) participated in portions of morning shootaround Friday and continues to be questionable for the game at Portland, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
It's rumored that Harris suffered the ankle injury back on Nov. 23 and hasn't played in a game since. The Michigan State product went through morning shootaround without any setbacks, making him officially a game time decision against the Trail Blazers on Friday. Look for a note regarding the status of Harris leading up to the contest.
