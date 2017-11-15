Harris (shoulder) participated in Wednesday's practice, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris has missed the last two games with soreness in his shoulder, but an X-ray last week came back negative, so it's nothing too serious. He was able to go through practice Wednesday and if the increase in activity doesn't lead to additional discomfort, Harris should be able to return for Friday's game against the Pelicans. For now, consider him questionable for that contest.