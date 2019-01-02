Nuggets' Gary Harris: Going through pregame warmups

Harris (hip) is going through his pregame warmup routine ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup, as his participation in warmups suggests he could give it a go. If Harris ends up seeing the floor, he would likely be limited and could come off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories