Harris (hip) has a "good chance" to play in Sunday's Game 6 against Utah, per coach Mike Malone, but the guard would likely face a minutes restriction, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

Things continue to trend in the right direction for Harris, who has not seen any game action since prior to the shutdown in early March. A hip injury kept him out of all of Denver's seeding games, as well as the first five games of the postseason. Expect Malone to bring Harris back with relative caution, which makes him a stay-away in DFS contests.