Nuggets' Gary Harris: Good to go Thursday

Harris (leg) is starting Thursday against the Pacers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Harris has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the past two games due to a left shin bruise. Prior to getting hurt, Harris posted averages of 11.6 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes across 14 games in December.

