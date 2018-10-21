Nuggets' Gary Harris: Harris stays sharp with 18 points
Harris provided 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Saturday's 119-91 win over the Suns.
In his fifth year with the Nuggets, Harris will be an essential component for Denver's ascension to title contention. He's started off the season reasonably well, especially in relation to his average draft position in fantasy drafts this year. His shot could be a little more accurate, but his contribution in multiple categories on Saturday gives his fantasy prospects a big boost.
