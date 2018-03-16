Harris went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against Pistons after suffering an apparent right leg injury, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris was fouled hard into the base of the hoop on a dunk late in Thursday's game. He stayed in to shoot his free throw but immediately limped off the court thereafter. It appears to be a right leg injury, but we'll await official word from the Nuggets following the conclusion of the contest.