Nuggets' Gary Harris: Heads to locker room Thursday
Harris went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against Pistons after suffering an apparent right leg injury, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris was fouled hard into the base of the hoop on a dunk late in Thursday's game. He stayed in to shoot his free throw but immediately limped off the court thereafter. It appears to be a right leg injury, but we'll await official word from the Nuggets following the conclusion of the contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: X-rays negative•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out for game with knee soreness•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Contributes across the board•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Knocks down six treys versus Cavs•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Leads team in scoring with 26 points in win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...