Nuggets' Gary Harris: Hits 20-point mark in opener
Harris netted 20 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' 107-98 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Harris' shot wasn't at its sharpest, but the fifth-year pro still checked in second in scoring for the Nuggets on the night. The 24-year-old will look to bump up his scoring contributions yet again in the new season after improving his average over that of the previous year in each pro campaign thus far. Additionally, Harris will also be counted on to continue providing stellar play on the other side of the ball after averaging a career-high 1.8 steals in the 2017-18 season.
