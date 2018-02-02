Nuggets' Gary Harris: Hits game-winning three-pointer on Thursday
Harris posted 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 win over the Thunder.
Harris' final shot hit it's apex as the buzzer sounded, shooting a dagger into the Thunder after a heroic tret from Paul George tied the game five seconds earlier. While he was Denver's third-highest scorer, Harris was an electrifying presence on the floor as he continued an excellent January average of 20.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1,9 steals. He's always been an accurate shooter, and while his current 48.7 percent from the floor is a regression from other field-goal averages in his four-year career, you won't find much better numbers in NBA backcourts.
