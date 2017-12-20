Harris (elbow) went through parts of shootaround and hopes to be available for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris landed on the injury report with a bruised elbow, which he sustained from a hard fall during Monday's game in Oklahoma City. Harris was spotted with an ice pack on the elbow at shootaround, so he's likely still battling some swelling, and if he does play, he probably won't be at 100 percent. Look for a more definitive update as tip-off approaches.