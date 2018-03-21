Coach Mike Malone said Wednesday that the "best-case scenario" for Harris would be a return Monday against the Sixers or Tuesday against the Raptors, Ally Sturm of Altitude TV reports.

The Nuggets had already ruled Harris out through the remainder of the week, so Malone's words don't come as much of a surprise. However, the fact that Monday is the "best-case" scenario isn't overly encouraging, particularly considering Denver is currently on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture. Nonetheless, Harris will continue to rehab his sprained right knee over the next few days in hopes of getting back on the court sometime next week. In the meantime, expect Jamal Murray and Will Barton to see big minutes in the backcourt, with Devin Harris, Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley perhaps in line for increased time off the bench. In Monday's double-overtime loss to the Heat, Murray and Barton played 43 and 46 minutes, respectively.