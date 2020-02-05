Nuggets' Gary Harris: Invisible in victory Tuesday

Harris totaled just two points (1-3 FG) and three assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 victory over Portland.

Harris rejoined the starting unit Tuesday but you wouldn't have known it by looking at his boxscore. In one of his worst performances of the season, Harris reminded us all of why he has not been a 12-team asset this season. Despite having some upside, Harris is yet to put together a stretch of relevancy. He should be viewed as a steals streamer in 12-team formats, and even that is pushing the limits somewhat.