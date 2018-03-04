Harris dropped in 32 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 win over the Cavs.

Harris knocked down six treys for the first time in a game this season while finishing with his third 30-point effort. He led all scorers while finishing first on his team in minutes played and shot attempts. Harris has been in a groove of late, finishing between 23 and 32 points in five of his last six games. He's blossoming into one of the most productive young two guards in the game and has taken his fantasy value to a new level this season.