Nuggets' Gary Harris: Leads team in scoring with 23 points on Thursday
Harris tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 23 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 31 minutes, during Thursday's 130-118 win over the Knicks.
Harris logged 31 minutes after originally being listed as questionable due to a lingering foot injury. Harris has recorded consistently high usage all season, so he's always in a good position to put up good numbers, but like most mid-tier shooting guards, you're going to find some volatility in the other categories. He is a great source for points and 3-pointers, however.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Trending towards probable Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 13 during Monday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops 25 in Tuesday's win•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.