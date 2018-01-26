Harris tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 23 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 31 minutes, during Thursday's 130-118 win over the Knicks.

Harris logged 31 minutes after originally being listed as questionable due to a lingering foot injury. Harris has recorded consistently high usage all season, so he's always in a good position to put up good numbers, but like most mid-tier shooting guards, you're going to find some volatility in the other categories. He is a great source for points and 3-pointers, however.