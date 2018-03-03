Harris complied 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Harris led the team in scoring for a second straight game, and also contributed four steals, a total he's been able to match several times this season. He finished out the month of February averaging 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 10 games. While he's entirely dependent on his shot volume to be successful, he hasn't disappointed in that department recently.