Nuggets' Gary Harris: Leads team with 17 points in loss
Harris provided 17 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 95-94 loss to the Thunder.
Harris once again led the team for a third-straight game, as he's been the primary offensive threat for the Nuggets while Nikola Jokic recovers from injury. Jokic did appear off the bench in the game, but Harris continued he excellent play despite the loss. Coming into Monday's game he's averaged 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, four assists and an impressive 2.2 steals over his past 10 contests.
