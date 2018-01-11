Harris posted 25 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 loss to the Hawks.

Harris was in a great position to produce against the Hawks on Wednesday, and he came through for fantasy owners despite the surprising loss. His shot has been on point recently as he's averaged 56.8 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc over his past four games. He's also supplemented his stat line with an average of 2.2 steals in that span. Harris remains one of Denver's best producers moving forward and should be owned in all formats.