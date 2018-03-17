Harris is expected to miss another 3-to-4 games, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Harris' knee injury is being listed as a "sprain/strain" and it appears the Nuggets are going to hold him out at least a week in order to give him as much time as possible to make a recovery. That puts Harris' next opportunity to return on March 26 vs. the 76ers, though he certainly could miss more time depending on how the healing process goes. With Harris expected to miss handful more games, look for Will Barton to take on an even larger role than what he was already seeing, while Malik Beasley and Devin Harris are candidates for some extra playing time as well.