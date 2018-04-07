Harris (knee), according to coach Michael Malone, is not expected to play again in the regular season, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Following Saturday's game against the Clippers, which Harris has already been ruled out for, the Nuggets will have just two remaining regular-season contests. Though Harris hasn't been officially ruled out, he should not be expected to take part in either Monday's contest against Portland or Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Will Barton will presumably continue to start in Harris' stead.