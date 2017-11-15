Harris (shoulder) should be considered probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports. According to coach Michael Malone, "I would be surprised if he doesn't play on Friday night."

Harris has missed the team's past two contests while dealing with soreness in his shoulder. But, his X-rays came back negative and he went through practice Wednesday, so he's on track to take the floor Friday. His return will likely mean fewer minutes for Jamal Murray, who spent significant time at shooting guard during Harris' absences, averaging 25.0 points across 36.5 minutes per contest.