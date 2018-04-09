Nuggets' Gary Harris: Likely to return Monday
Harris (knee) is likely to play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Harris is still officially listed as questionable, but there appears to be some growing optimism surrounding the shooting guard's status after 11 missed games. The Nuggets should have an official update on Harris' status coming shortly, but for now, it's safe for the sharpshooter to be unofficially considered probable for Monday's contest.
