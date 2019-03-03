Nuggets' Gary Harris: Likely to start next week

Coach Michael Malone intimated that he expects Harris to return to the starting five within the next week, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Harris has been coming off the bench since his return from a groin injury, averaging 8.8 points on 35.7 percent shooting across 22.3 minutes. Coach Malone noted that he's waiting for Harris' minutes limit to increase before designating him as a starter again. As a starter this season, Harris has averaged 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals.