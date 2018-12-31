Nuggets' Gary Harris: Limited at practice

Harris (hip) was limited at Monday's practice, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris went through a full-court scrimmage last week, so he appears to be moving in the right direction but could still miss another few games before making his return from a strained right hip. Coach Mike Malone indicated that he hopes to have Harris back within "the next couple of games," so consider the shooting guard day-to-day for the time being. Denver plays Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.