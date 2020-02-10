Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as probable Monday
Harris is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a tight right thigh.
Harris' nursing a tight adductor in the wake of Saturday's 117-108 win over Phoenix in which he played 36 minutes. An official update ahead of tipoff should clarify the veteran guard's availability.
