Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as questionable for Thursday
Harris is dealing with a bruised right mid foot and is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Knicks, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury for Harris, though the fact it's listed as just a bruise is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious. Look for him test out the foot during Thursday's morning shootaround, so another update will likely be provided following that session. If Harris were to miss time, Will Barton would likely get all the minutes he could handle, with guys like Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig also potentially seeing a few added minutes.
