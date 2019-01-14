Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as questionable for Tuesday

Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Harris has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he could return for Tuesday's matchup against Golden State. His status should clear up following Tuesday's shootaround. If Harris is unable to play, Malik Beasley would likely pick up another start in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories