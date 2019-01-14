Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Harris has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he could return for Tuesday's matchup against Golden State. His status should clear up following Tuesday's shootaround. If Harris is unable to play, Malik Beasley would likely pick up another start in his place.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.