Harris (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Harris has missed the last 11 games with a lingering right knee sprain, but he's made more progress than expected in recent days. The 23-year-old was upgraded from "out" to "doubtful" on Sunday, and after shootaround he's now been upgraded again. There's no guarantee Harris will be cleared to play Monday night, but either way it bodes well for his status leading up to Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, an even bigger game for the Nuggets that could ultimately determine the final playoff spot out West.