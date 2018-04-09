Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as questionable
Harris (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Harris has missed the last 11 games with a lingering right knee sprain, but he's made more progress than expected in recent days. The 23-year-old was upgraded from "out" to "doubtful" on Sunday, and after shootaround he's now been upgraded again. There's no guarantee Harris will be cleared to play Monday night, but either way it bodes well for his status leading up to Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, an even bigger game for the Nuggets that could ultimately determine the final playoff spot out West.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Upgraded to doubtful Monday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Likely out for regular season•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will miss another 2-to-3 games•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....