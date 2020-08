Harris (hip) will not play in Friday's Game 3 against Utah, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Coach Mike Malone said Thursday that Harris is inching closer to a return, but the guard remains without a firm timetable. The hope is that he'll be able to play at some point during the first round, but considering he didn't participate in any of the team's seeding games, he could be quite a bit behind the rest of the roster from a conditioning perspective.