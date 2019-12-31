Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed questionable
Harris (leg) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Harris was initially probable, but it looks as though he's still bothered by the bruised shin that kept him out of Denver's last game. Look for a more definitive update closer to game time.
