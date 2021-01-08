Harris registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 40 minutes in Thursday's 124-117 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Thursday was Harris's best scoring performance of the season, and it's easy to brand the guard as a disappointment in the opening weeks of the 2021 campaign. While his field-goal percentage is fine, he's snakebit from beyond the arc. His 13.8 three-point conversion percentage is terrible and atypical for the usually accurate sharpshooter. As a starter and 30-minute player for the Nuggets. it's too soon to discount him in fantasy, but he must get his three-point shot together to remain relevant.