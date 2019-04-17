Nuggets' Gary Harris: Logs 23 points, helps even series
Harris had 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 win over the Spurs.
Harris struggled throughout the vast majority of the regular season. However, he's off to a strong start here in the playoffs, having combined for 43 points while connecting on 17-of-28 field goal attempts across these first two contests.
