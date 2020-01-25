Nuggets' Gary Harris: Logs 24 minutes versus Pelicans

Harris had six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Pelicans.

Harris returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with a strained right groin and immediately reentered the starting five. However, he finished with twice as many field-goal attempts as points and was the only member of the starting lineup to see less than 35 minutes. He may very well be tasked with guarding James Harden during Sunday's matchup versus the Rockets, though Harris may continue to be eased back into the flow following his recent injury, so it's unclear what type of minute total to expect.