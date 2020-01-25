Nuggets' Gary Harris: Logs 24 minutes versus Pelicans
Harris had six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Pelicans.
Harris returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with a strained right groin and immediately reentered the starting five. However, he finished with twice as many field-goal attempts as points and was the only member of the starting lineup to see less than 35 minutes. He may very well be tasked with guarding James Harden during Sunday's matchup versus the Rockets, though Harris may continue to be eased back into the flow following his recent injury, so it's unclear what type of minute total to expect.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.