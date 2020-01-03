Nuggets' Gary Harris: Logs 37 minutes in return to lineup
Harris pitched in 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Pacers.
Harris returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a leg injury and had an efficient night from a scoring perspective. He did finish with almost as many turnovers (four) as dimes, but overall it wasn't a bad showing and he finished only one minute shy of matching Jamal Murray for the team high. Saturday's contest versus the Wizards represents an appealing matchup for those considering Harris in daily leagues.
