Nuggets' Gary Harris: Looking like a game-time call
Harris (shoulder) went through parts of shootaround and is still considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Harris missed Saturday's game against Orlando with soreness in his shooting shoulder, and he's apparently still bothered by the ailment. That said, the fact that he could still play Monday indicates that the Nuggets aren't overly concerned. In the event that Harris does miss a second straight game, expect Will Barton to make another start as Denver seeks its fourth straight win.
