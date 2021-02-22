Harris (thigh) will remain out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

A strained adductor kept Harris out for the first seven games of February, and while he was able to return for a matchup against Washington last week, he apparently aggravated the injury. Harris was held out of Friday's game in Cleveland and Sunday's game in Atlanta, so Tuesday will mark his third straight absence and his ninth missed game of the month, overall. Expect Monte Morris to make another start alongside Jamal Murray in the backcourt.