Nuggets' Gary Harris: Nets 19 points in win
Harris generated 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four steals and a rebound across 34 minutes in Sunday's128-104 win over the Lakers.
Harris' 19 points marked his second-highest point total of the season. He's managed to stay injury-free after a 2019-19 season limited him to 57 games due to a variety of ailments. His resurgence is a pleasant surprise for the Nuggets and should be rostered in weekly leagues.
